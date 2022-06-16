Mike Vrabel says first-round receiver Treylon Burks has been “unavailable” at minicamp

June 16, 2022
The Titans traded away wide receiver A.J. Brown with the expectation that first-round rookie receiver Treylon Burks could step in for him immediately. The early returns aren’t looking great.

Burks had to sit out at Organized Team Activities as he dealt with problems related to asthma, and he has missed practices in minicamp as well.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks is “unavailable” without giving any specific explanation of what the issue is.

A first-round draft pick is a long-term investment, and it’s way too early to draw any conclusions about what kind of investment Burks will prove to be. But it has to be a disappointment that Burks isn’t able to participate during the offseason, given what high hopes the Titans have for him.

  1. Who were the titans doctors that were suppose to do their due diligence? Not a good look.

  3. There is a great reason to take this as a cautionary warning about what kind of MAN he is. You don’t start a new job this way and based upon my multiple decades in management, things do not improve with this warning sign.

  4. Not sure why so many teams are trying to thread the needle like the Vikings did when they traded Diggs for Justin Jefferson. The odds of replacing a proven star player’s production with a cheap rookie is basically impossible, but these GMs seem to think they can every year.

    Also not sure why Ryan Tannehill is worth $30 million a year but AJ Brown isn’t worth $20. Wait until they see Tannehill without him.

