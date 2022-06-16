Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers’ playoff loss was “embarrassment,” that motivates us

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The last time Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick took the field, he and his teammates gave up 404 yards and five touchdowns to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a playoff loss. Fitzpatrick is fueled by the memory of that.

Fitzpatrick spoke to the media today about the new contract he signed with the Steelers, but while he felt great about the contract, he referred to the playoff loss as an “embarrassment” and said the Steelers won’t settle for the kind of finish to the season that they had.

“This program is a winning program,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m very excited — very excited — about this upcoming season.”

Fitzpatrick said he attended offseason work before the contract got done because he loves football and loves his teammates.

“It’s hard for me to be away from this game. I love this game and it’s a big part of who I am and my identity,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Steelers love what Fitzpatrick has brought to Pittsburgh, and now they expect him to be a big part of what they do for years to come.

3 responses to “Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers’ playoff loss was “embarrassment,” that motivates us

  2. The team that you had was a rebuild year and you still made the playoffs. It’s pretty impressive. For the last two years the Steelers were picked 3rd and last before the season. They were division champs and a wildcard team. I no longer listen to the so called experts. There guess is no more accurate (maybe less) than the fans picks. Pitt is unique because of not just who they have but how they conduct their business on and off the field. A great example of what good culture.

  3. I promise you Minkah, you won’t have to worry about playoff losses in the near future.

