Mitch Trubisky: We’ve built a great quarterback room so far

Getty Images

The Steelers have crafted what could be a competitive quarterbacks room for 2022, led by Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph.

Trubisky has previously stated that the team drafting Pickett at No. 20 overall didn’t make him feel any kind of way — even as Pittsburgh didn’t inform him of the plan.

This week, Trubisky reiterated that he was expecting whatever team he joined to also draft a quarterback. And he’s welcomed having Pickett and Chris Oladokun in the room as younger QBs asking him questions.

“It’s exciting for Kenny that he was able to go from Pitt to Pittsburgh, and we’ve built a great quarterback room so far,” Trubisky said in an interview with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s been awesome working with him, Mason, and Chris. I know people like to run with those headlines, but it really wasn’t that big of a deal. It didn’t matter who was in my quarterback room. I was gonna come in with the mindset that I’m here to compete and lead a team to go win games.”

Trubisky had brought some of the Steelers’ skill players down to Florida to train with him, but Rudolph wasn’t one of them. Trusbisky said that wasn’t a big deal and Rudolph has “been awesome.”

But if there’s one thing Trubisky wants, it’s to have everyone in the QBs room be a little more vocal.

“[Quarterbacks coach Mike] Sullivan says it all the time, a noisy quarterback room is a good quarterback room. Because you’re having those conversations and you’re talking good football,” Trubisky said. “You want those conversations because they stimulate growth. They stimulate learning opportunities within the room, so that’s why you want a noisy room, you know?”

Trubisky has the most starting experience of anyone in the room, having compiled a 29-21 record in 50 starts for Chicago.