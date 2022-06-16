NFLPA’s defense of Deshaun Watson will take aim at NFL’s treatment of multiple owners

Eventually and inevitably, the NFL will take action in the Deshaun Watson case. If that action includes an unpaid suspension imposed under the Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL Players Association will mobilize with an aggressive defense on Watson’s behalf.

Per a source with knowledge of the intended strategy, the NFLPA currently is bracing for a recommendation by the league of “unprecedented” punishment of Watson. Whatever the specific penalty, the union will mobilize to defend Watson, as it is required to do by the federal duty of fair representation.

The source explains that the NFLPA would defend Watson in part by making an aggressive argument premised on the consequences, or lack thereof, imposed on a trio of owners who recently have found themselves embroiled in off-field controversy. The argument will be that the punishment of Watson is not proportional to the punishment of those owners, especially in light of this key line from the Personal Conduct Policy: “Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur.”

According to the source, the union’s defense of Deshaun Watson will take specific aim at the league’s handling of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

As to Snyder, the union will argue that his punishment in light of the findings and potential recommendations of attorney Beth Wilkinson was weak and not fully enforced. As to Kraft, the union will argue that Kraft received no punishment despite allegedly receiving a massage became a sexual encounter. (Although Kraft was charged with solicitation, the case was dismissed based on the fact that the video surveillance utilized by law enforcement violated the rights of the various persons who were secretly recorded.) As to Jones, the union will argue that the league failed to investigate the voyeurism scandal involving former Cowboys P.R. chief Rich Dalrymple, including but not limited to the key questions of what Jones knew, when he knew it, and whether he knew that Dalrymple was secretly recording multiple cheerleaders while they changed their clothes.

The union believes that these arguments will be more likely to find traction than in the past, given the adoption in 2020 of a new, independent process for assessing potential Personal Conduct Policy violations committed by players. With Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee no longer presiding over the effort to evaluate the evidence and reach a decision, the Disciplinary Officer ( retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson) could decide to allow the union to fully explore the manner in which the league handled Snyder, Kraft, and Jones.

The union, for example, could get access to evidence from Wilkinson’s investigation, the league’s handling of the information, and the key question of what Wilkinson would have recommended, if the league had bothered to ask her for a recommendation. (As previously reported, she would have recommended that Snyder be forced to sell.) The union also could get access to internal communications regarding whether Kraft should be disciplined, and whether Jones and the Cowboys should be investigated.

This approach would be separate from defending Watson against any claim of wrongdoing. It would be based on whether, even if he violated the policy with a habit of arranging private massages and trying to make those massages become sexual encounters, any punishment of Watson must be justified by the punishment imposed on Snyder, the non-punishment imposed on Kraft, and the lack of even an investigation of Jones.

Whether and to what extent this defense will hold any real water — and will gather any real evidence — will depend on Judge Robinson, who was jointly hired by the league and the union. But if the league means what it says when it says that owners are held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline for violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, the manner in which Snyder, Kraft, and Jones were handled by the league becomes directly relevant to the manner in which Watson is handled, too.

15 responses to “NFLPA’s defense of Deshaun Watson will take aim at NFL’s treatment of multiple owners

  1. Hard to comprehend the players union and players in general stand behind Watson. They sure did not stand up for some in the past one for sure Big Ben, not arrested, no grand jury , what two girls and one even came out in Vegas was a set up. The league went after Ben in a few weeks. Watson has run free for what two years and some team hired him for millions as if his actions was normal for the NFL.

  2. This might work. The last thing the NFL wants is any of the Wilkinson report’s information to become public.

  3. 26 Plaintiffs, all with similar stories and allegations of sexual misconduct. The NFL needs to drop the hammer on Deshaun Watson, and soon. He has absolutely no business being in an NFL uniform right now representing ANY organization or the league itself.

  7. Hear that Browns management? Unprecedented punishment…. Ring, Ring…..”Hey Baker, we know we dumped all over you to get Watson, but ya know, you’re still under contract. Cya Monday? ” Bahahahahaha

  8. If a person pays union dues, the union is obligated to defend them.

    No matter how despicable the charges. So,the union has no choice.

  9. Something is fishy about the Watson situation Two grand juries couldn’t find any crimes were committed yet he has 24+ civil lawsuits mounting against him and him alone when it’s extremely common for players all over the league to hire masseuses. I’m not saying Watson’s a saint or innocent, but something about all of this just doesn’t smell right.

  10. Union has a duty to defend Watson. They have no choice.

    Whether they an drag information from separate owner incidents onto public view is an interesting strategy.

    Of the three, I would think the Kraft incident is a viable comparison and Mr. Kraft should feel a little warm in his chair.

    Still find it amazing that Kraft or Watson didn’t just bust a jet to Vegas when they felt the urge. It’s all legal there.

    Fun times.

  12. The league doesn’t mean what it says. We know this. Watson is going to be crushed.

  14. I mean I get the “language” of what the NFLPA is supposed to do merits they defend their players…but they should definitely “misplace” this Dashaun Watson guy from their system and shrug their shoulders.

