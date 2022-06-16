Nick Caserio brushes off possibility of the Deshaun Watson trade being undone

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
As the last three weeks have entailed a chain of negative developments for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, some have wondered whether, at some point, the Browns could undo the trade with the Texans.

Houston G.M. Nick Caserio, appearing Thursday on SportsRadio 610, was asked about the possibility of the Browns getting out of the trade, months after the fact.

“Any trade — forget about this particular one — any trade that takes place, so there’s a process that you have to go through,” Caserio said. “Teams agree on that and then once you agree on that, it gets submitted to the league. The transaction gets processed and it goes on file with the league. Unless there’s somebody that’s gonna go in there, you know, overnight in a mask and try to get on a computer, and may have a cyberattack like that, I’m not sure anything that can be done there.

“No different than a draft day trade. Even though it kind of happens more in real time. You have an agreement in place, OK, you contact the league. Or we have a trade, we have an agreement, send the paperwork along, and everybody goes on their merry way. Unless I’m missing something, or unless [you] call Goodell and ask him for interpretation and opinion, I would say that whatever trades have happened have happened in the past, and now we’re just focused on training camp and moving forward with the team.”

Caserio is right. Nothing can be done at this point. The trade happened. It’s over. It’s done. The Browns knew or should have known about the circumstances surrounding Watson. They assumed the risk that there will be more lawsuits. They assumed the risk that there will be more negative media coverage. They assumed the risk of one or more adverse verdicts against Watson. They assumed the risk of whatever the league may do with Watson under the Personal Conduct Policy.

It this goes off the rails for the Browns, they can’t blame the Texans. The Browns allowed themselves to get caught up in a four-team chase for Watson, and they apparently glossed over or underestimated the potential problems that still could emerge for the team and the player.

The remedy for the Browns isn’t to back out now. The remedy for the Browns was to back out then. Instead, after Watson removed them from the competition, they put together an offer he couldn’t refuse, and they won the race.

Although the Browns would never admit that they wish they hadn’t, the other three teams are surely glad that they did.

  2. Potentially the biggest case of buyers remorse in NFL history but only time will tell

  6. I believe the Browns thought that after they gave Watson all that money, he was going to be smart enough try and get as many cases settled as possible.
    Instead, he’s doubling down on stupidity by insisting on “clearing his name”.

  7. Lolololol. I’m not even kidding. Everything I have said about Watson has come true. I have more predictions: He won’t play until 2024 at the earliest. When he does play he will be his mediocre self and the cap/draft situation will make the Browns the 2020 Texans. He will play at most 2 years in Cleveland before poor team performance and fan backlash cause either a regime change or he wants out. They will try to trade him before outright cutting him. Some team will take a flyer on him to make the roster and he doesn’t. Career over.

  9. I agree with many here that the Browns made a huge mistake signing Watson.

    But those that are calling Watson “a mediocre QB” are flat out wrong. In 2020, Watson had the most yards and highest QB Rating in the NFL. He also had the highest completion percentage and the 3rd lowest interception percentage…only behind Mahomes and Burrow.

    So, based on the lawsuits, Watson may not be a very good person, but he really is one of the best quarterbacks on the NFL….or was. Having said that, he may never play another down in the NFL.

