Patriots sign fourth-rounder Pierre Strong Jr.

Getty Images

The Patriots are down to three unsigned picks.

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. became the seventh member of this year’s draft class to sign with the team. Strong was one of three fourth-round picks along with cornerback Jack Jones and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe remains unsigned along with first-round guard Cole Strange and second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Strong ran for more than 1,000 yards in three of his last four seasons at South Dakota State, including an FCS-best 1,686 rushing yards during the 2021 season. He also ran for 18 touchdowns and caught 22 passes during his final year in the college ranks.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor, and sixth-round pick Kevin Harris are also competing for roles in the New England backfield.