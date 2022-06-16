Patriots sign fourth-rounder Pierre Strong Jr.

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 07 New England Patriots Minicamp
Getty Images

The Patriots are down to three unsigned picks.

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. became the seventh member of this year’s draft class to sign with the team. Strong was one of three fourth-round picks along with cornerback Jack Jones and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe remains unsigned along with first-round guard Cole Strange and second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Strong ran for more than 1,000 yards in three of his last four seasons at South Dakota State, including an FCS-best 1,686 rushing yards during the 2021 season. He also ran for 18 touchdowns and caught 22 passes during his final year in the college ranks.

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, J.J. Taylor, and sixth-round pick Kevin Harris are also competing for roles in the New England backfield.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Patriots sign fourth-rounder Pierre Strong Jr.

  2. GoodellMustGo says:
    June 16, 2022 at 4:46 pm
    James White 2.0

    10Rate This

    ——————

    Good luck with that. JJ Taylor has a better chance to do that than this kid. Most rookie RBs don’t immediately play, if at all, they get redshirted. Stevenson was unique as was Michel.

  4. Good luck with that. JJ Taylor has a better chance to do that than this kid. Most rookie RBs don’t immediately play, if at all, they get redshirted. Stevenson was unique as was Michel
    ——-
    I don’t think Taylor is making the roster unfortunately. Even White himself is not for sure. He might not be able to go.

    Strong will get his chance. Same type of player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.