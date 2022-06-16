Raheem Mostert says he’s close to 100 percent after knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
Running back Raheem Mostert injured his knee in Week 1 last season and never took the field for the 49ers again, but the new member of the Dolphins said that he’s nearing a point where he’ll be cleared for full football activities.

Mostert did not participate in any practices with the team this offseason. Based on a tweet he sent on Wednesday, that should change once the team gets to training camp this summer.

“Rehab is going great! Close to 100%,” Mostert wrote.

Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Sony Michel all signed with the Dolphins as free agents this offseason. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and 2021 seventh-rounder Gerrid Doaks all return from last season, so good health will be important as Mostert looks for his spot in the pecking order at camp.

