Ron Rivera: You can see confidence spreading from Carson Wentz to everybody else

Getty Images

Since the Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Colts, the reviews of the quarterback have been positive.

That trend continued on Thursday when head coach Ron Rivera was asked about what he’s seen from Wentz throughout the offseason program when the team wrapped up its mandatory minicamp.

“I think probably the biggest thing watching Carson is how he got acclimated to us,” Rivera said in his press conference. “How he got more and more comfortable being around our guys, getting to know some of our guys, developing some rapport with some of our receivers, picking up our offensive scheme for the most part.

“Sometimes you really see the confidence in the things that he does very well and you can see that confidence spreading to everybody else around him. So that was probably the biggest thing, really, to me, was watching how he kind of fit in and was getting acclimated.”

At this point in the offseason, there’s little reason for pessimism, so the positive vibes surrounding Washington’s new quarterback make sense. But the Commanders will need to have the best of Wentz to compete in the NFC East in 2022.