Rondale Moore eager for second season catching passes from Kyler Murray

Aaron Rodgers talked to the media during the Packers’ mandatory minicamp last week. Lamar Jackson participated in the Ravens’ media access today. Even Deshaun Watson, who faces more than two dozen civil lawsuits, conducted an interview session during his team’s minicamp.

Kyler Murray did not talk to reporters this offseason.

Others, though, are speaking up for the Cardinals quarterback.

Receiver Rondale Moore went on The Jim Rome Show and showed support for Murray after catching 54 passes for 435 yards in 14 games as a rookie.

“Man, I love playing with Kyler not only because of his ability to extend plays, but man, he throws a great football. The ball feels really good coming to the receiver’s hands,” Moore said, via allcardinals.com. “Being able to play with him and having that ability to extend plays is really exciting for a receiver. Being able to just light up when he does get out of the pocket. And you know, wherever you are on the field, he probably is going to find you. So it really is exciting for a receiver to play in this offense.”

Murray stayed away from most of the team’s voluntary work this offseason as he seeks a new contract. Moore wasn’t about to step into Murray’s business.

“To be honest, that’s above my pay grade,” Moore said. “I just try to control what I control. Keep our relationship strong and just be there for him if he needs a hand or whatever the case may be. As far as that stuff goes, I just control what I control.”