Texans waive Scottie Phillips off IR

The Texans have made a move at running back.

Houston announced on Thursday that the team has waived Scottie Phillips off of injured reserve.

The team previously waived Phillips from the 90-man roster with an injury designation in May. But Phillips went unclaimed off waivers and reverted to the team’s IR list.

Phillips appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons. He rushed for a touchdown in 2021 while mainly playing special teams in his three appearances. He was also mainly a special teams player in 2020.

Phillips was also placed on injured reserve last November.