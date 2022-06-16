Wyatt Teller: I want to see Baker Mayfield have success wherever he goes

While the Browns have seemingly moved on from quarterback Baker Mayfield, he remains on the team’s roster.

Even so, players clearly aren’t anticipating that the quarterback will ever play another snap for Cleveland.

Defensive end Myles Garrett said during the Browns’ offseason program that he thinks Mayfield will “land on his feet” once he’s healthy. Now at the end of Cleveland’s minicamp, guard Wyatt Teller — who had been Mayfield’s teammate since 2019 — said he’s wishing the quarterback well.

“I want to see him have success wherever he goes,” Teller said on Thursday, via 92.3 The Fan. “There’s a business side and there’s a personal side. The business side gets a little nasty, but the personal side never changes. We’re all a brotherhood.”

Teller also mentioned that Mayfield was “great at throwing on the move” and “moving in the pocket.”

Mayfield played through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder for most of the season. He ended the year having completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In 2020, Mayfield completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

3 responses to “Wyatt Teller: I want to see Baker Mayfield have success wherever he goes

  1. Teller has been great for Cleveland. Not sure why Buffalo traded him but I’m sure they regret it now.

  2. Members of the offensive line have been the only Browns players that have shown even a modicum of support for Baker. He clearly treated them right.

    The WRs, RBs, and TEs as well as the defense continue to plead the Fifth.

  3. I am absolutely confounded by the Browns decision to toss Baker Mayfield into the trash. He is a good quarterback and gives his all to the team.

