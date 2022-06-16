Zach Wilson: Jets doing everything they can to put me in best position

Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday that the team believes there’s “no limit” to quarterback Zach Wilson‘s potential as he enters his second season, but the team isn’t just using words as part of their effort to get him to succeed.

They signed guard Laken Tomlinson and a pair of tight ends — C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin — in free agency and then drafted wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall to add talent to an offense that didn’t have enough of it last year. They also streamlined the coaching tree around Wilson and worked to bolster a defense that had the Jets playing from behind far too often last season.

All of those moves should benefit Wilson and the quarterback said on Wednesday that he feels the confidence that the organization has in him.

“You can tell the organization cares,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “They want to win just as badly as all of us. They’re doing everything they can to put me in the best position and everybody else around me. They’re giving me the ability just to say, ‘I’m gonna give this guy a shot right here, I’m gonna let him win.’ . . . We just need to put it all together.”

Saleh also said he doesn’t expect Wilson to go to the top of the quarterback food chain overnight, but a more modest jump would be a very promising sign for the future of the second overall pick of the 2021 draft.