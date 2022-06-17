11 NFL stadiums to host 2026 World Cup games

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 17, 2022, 7:34 AM EDT
The 2026 World Cup will be spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico, and all 11 American host cities will play their games in NFL stadiums.

The stadiums for the Falcons, Texans, Dolphins, Eagles, Seahawks, Chiefs, Cowboys, Patriots, 49ers, Jets and Giants, and Rams and Chargers will all host World Cup games.

As NFL teams play in increasingly expensive stadiums, they are increasingly needing to host more than just 10 NFL games a year to justify the high costs. World Cup games draw large crowds and bring in tourists from around the world, so NFL teams and cities were eager to host games.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Denver all attempted to host World Cup games in their NFL stadiums but were not selected.

