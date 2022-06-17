Amari Cooper: I’m in Cleveland to be a great player, this place suits me well

Getty Images

Cleveland doesn’t exactly have a reputation as a place where NFL players go to achieve greatness, but new Browns receiver Amari Cooper thinks that’s exactly what Cleveland will be for him.

“There’s great tradition here, a great football environment, which I love. I think this place suits me really well, actually — my personality and everything like that,” Cooper said.

Cooper compared his feelings in Cleveland to the way he approached his game as a college star at Alabama.

“All I had to do was focus on what I wanted to,” Cooper said. “I didn’t put an emphasis on having fun in college, although I did have fun. That wasn’t what I was there for, and that’s not what I’m here for. I’m here to be a great player. I still want to accomplish a lot of things, and I feel like I can do that here.”

The potential for a Deshaun Watson suspension means Cooper doesn’t know who will be throwing the ball to him this season, but he sounds confident that he’s in a place where his career can reach new heights.