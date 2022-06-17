Bills to hold 12 open training camp practices

Getty Images

Bills fans will have a dozen opportunities to see their team take part in training camp practices this summer.

The team announced the schedule for this summer’s work and it includes 12 practices open to the public. Eleven of those sessions will take place at St. John Fisher College in Rochester and one will be at Highmark Stadium on August 5.

It’s the first time the Bills will be holding camp in Rochester since 2019 as the COVID pandemic caused them to alter their plans the last two summers.

The first open practice will be held on Sunday, July 24. There will also be open workouts on July 25, 27, 29, and 30. The remaining open practices will be on August 1, 2, 4, 7, 10, and 11.