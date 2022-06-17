Broncos will have 14 open practices at training camp

Getty Images

The new-look Broncos will give fans multiple opportunities to watch them practice in July and August.

The team will have 14 practices open to the public. It all starts on Wednesday, July 27. Other open practices will happen on July 28, 29, and 30, and on August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10. A joint practice with the Cowboys on August 11 also will be open to the public.

The July 30 event will be part of the NFL’s fledgling effort to create a training-camp tentpole event. Back Together Saturday. It is a free event, but it is ticketed.

Last year, the Broncos had 13 public practices during a training camp that determined the starting quarterback. This year, the starting quarterback is Russell Wilson.