Chiefs to hold 15 open training camp practices

The Chiefs announced their training camp schedule on Friday.

The team will be back at Missouri Western State University for the 12th time this summer and the general public will be invited to 15 of those sessions. The team announced that there will be a $5 admission charge for three of those practices — July 29, July 30, and August 7 — and they also announced which groups of players will be available for autographs.

In addition to the practices open to the public, the Chiefs are also going to have a pair of practices open only to their season ticket holders.

Chiefs training camp will open on July 23 with three straight closed practices. The first practice for season ticket holders will be on July 27 with the first open to the general public coming the next day.