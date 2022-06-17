David Johnson announces he couldn’t come to terms with Saints

Getty Images

David Johnson has looked like he’s on the downside of his career the past three seasons when he’s averaged 4.1 yards per rush and 33.3 yards per game while missing 11 games. This past season was a career-worst, not counting 2017 when he played only one game, as he rushed for 228 yards and no touchdowns on 67 carries.

But Johnson, 30, got an opportunity to try and play an eighth NFL season.

The Saints had the free agent running back participate in their minicamp on a tryout basis this week. Johnson, though, will not sign with New Orleans.

He tweeted Friday that “unfortunate(ly), we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate the Saints for the opportunity! Journey to be continued.”

Johnson may . . . or may not get an opportunity to continue his career.

He was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2016 with 1,239 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. In the five seasons since then, Johnson has only 2,227 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.