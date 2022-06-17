Eagles sign Jaquiski Tartt

Getty Images

The Eagles added a veteran safety to their secondary on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Jaquiski Tartt to their 90-man roster. It’s a one-year deal for the former 49er.

Tartt was a second-round pick by the NFC West club in 2015 and he’s spent his entire career with the team. He started 64 of the 80 games he played in the regular season and all six playoff contests, including three last season.

Fourteen of those regular season starts came last year and he recorded 66 tackles in those appearances. He had 13 tackles in the postseason.

Tartt has 367 tackles, four interceptions, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his 80 regular season games and also had 14 tackles and a sack in the 2019 postseason.

Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Jared Maybin, and Reed Blankenship are the other safeties in Philadelphia.