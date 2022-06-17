Elijah Moore on Jets WRs: No way a team should be able to guard three of us

Getty Images

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was limited to 11 games in his rookie season with the Jets, but he proved to be one of the bright spots of their 2021 club when he was healthy enough to get on the field.

Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns and comes into his second season with the hope that he’ll stay on the field long enough to make a jump to the next level. If he does, he believes it will come with the assistance of fellow wideouts like Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, and first-round pick Garrett Wilson.

“It’s the team, of course,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “We’re all different. I just feel like there’s no way a team should be able to guard three of us, plus all the other guys that are coming along, too. So I feel like we’ve got a good group.”

Any success for the wideouts will come with the help of quarterback Zach Wilson, who shares Moore’s positive take on the upgrade of the overall makeup of the offense since the end of last season. All of that has led to a lot of optimism about the direction of the Jets this offseason, but translating that to the field has been tricky for the franchise in the past and they’ll be hoping that this year is the one that sees the reality meet the hype.