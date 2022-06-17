Falcons will have 13 open practices at training camp

Getty Images

The Falcons have announced the dates for their 13 open practices at training camp.

Twelve of the practices will take place at IBM Performance Field, with one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons’ first open practice is scheduled for July 29.

Fans at the July 30 practice will have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and General Manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders.

The team will host joint practices in Flowery Branch for the first time since 2014 when they welcome the Jaguars to their team facility on Aug. 24-25.

The Falcons’ open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on the open practices, visit www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice.