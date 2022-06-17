Giants LB Justin Hilliard suspended two games

Posted by Josh Alper on June 17, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season.

The team announced Hilliard’s suspension with a statement from the league. Hilliard’s ban is due to a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Hilliard joined the Giants as a waiver claim last September. He signed with the 49ers after going undrafted and got cut when the team dropped to 53 players.

Hilliard appeared in two games during his rookie season. He played 15 special teams snaps in those appearances and did not record any tackles.

While serving his suspension, Hilliard will be able to practice with the team and play in the preseason. The ban will go into effect ahead of Week 1.

