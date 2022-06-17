House Oversight Committee chair asks Daniel Snyder to reconsider his decision to not testify

USA TODAY Sports

The House Oversight & Reform Committee isn’t taking “no” for an answer.

Chairperson Carolyn B. Maloney, in a six-page letter dated one 17, asked Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to reconsider his refusal to appear voluntarily for testimony before the Committee on June 22. Maloney requests a response by Monday, June 20 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Maloney also offers to provide Snyder with copies of any of the team’s documents that the Committee expects to use during the hearing.

The letter takes issue with the efforts of Snyder’s lawyer to downplay the underlying workplace issues as things that happened more than a decade ago. Maloney explains that the allegations relate to behavior allegedly occurring as recently as 2019.

It’s unlikely that any of this will alter Snyder’s refusal to testify, since it’s far better for him (in our view) to suffer the consequences of not talking than to invite the potential fallout of complying. The question becomes whether, at some point, the Committee will issue a subpoena to appear — and whether Snyder would comply with it.