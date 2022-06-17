Kareem Hunt looking for an extension with Browns

Getty Images

Running back Kareem Hunt is heading into the final year of his contract with the Browns and he’s hoping it won’t be his last deal with the team.

Hunt said that his agent has spoken to the team “a little bit” about an extension that would keep him from hitting the open market in 2023 and is “going to see what they want to do with me.” He has a base salary of $1.35 million this year.

“I really don’t know what to think right now,’’ Hunt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m just trying to go out there and show them I’m healthy, show them I’m ready to ball out for them as long as they want me to, so I’d love to here for a long time. . . . I was born and raised here. I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with [Nick] Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”

Hunt joined the Browns after serving a suspension in 2019 and played every game in 2020, but only played eight games last year because of calf and ankle injuries. He has 319 carries for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 97 catches for 763 yards and six touchdowns in Cleveland.

Chubb is signed through 2024 and the Browns drafted Jerome Ford in the fifth round this year to go with D'Ernest Johnson as further options out of the backfield.