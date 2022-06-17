Lions announce new titles in personnel, football operations departments

Getty Images

The Lions announced new titles for members of their player personnel and football operations departments on Friday.

Lance Newmark has gone from director of player personnel to senior director of player personnel. The 2022 season will be Newmark’s 25th year with the organization and he spent the last five years as the director of player personnel.

Brian Hudspeth is moving from national scout to assistant director of college scouting and Joe Kelleher is moving from pro scout to the assistant director of pro scouting. The final move on the personnel side sees Ademi Smith moving from personnel assistant to scout.

The Lions promoted Mike Disner to chief operating officer. He is moving into his fourth year with the Lions and spent last season as the senior vice president of football and business administration. Brandon Sosna was hired as the senior director of football administration and Gina Newell is moving from director of team operations to senior director of football operations.

Jesse Giambra moves from coordinator of team operations to manager of team operations/head coach administration to round out the team’s moves.