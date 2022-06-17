Lions feel Jeff Okudah is “all the way locked in”

Getty Images

The Lions drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall back in 2020. But after a disappointing first season ended in injury, Okudah suffered a torn Achilles in Detroit’s Week One loss to San Francisco last season.

Okudah returned to the field during the offseason program, with head coach Dan Campbell saying the team wasn’t worried about the cornerback’s ability to move. Instead, Campbell acknowledged how important it is for Okudah to continue growing mentally.

To that end, defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said this week that Okudah has been getting “small victories” in his recovery, spending plenty of time with Pleasant during practice.

“I really believe as a coach sometimes players can get lost in practice,” Pleasant said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “They’re not really learning from other people’s mistakes and Jeff knows specifically that time is of the essence for him and he’s trying to take full advantage of that. And I’m very appreciative and proud for him in his development.”

Pleasant added that Okudah “is all the way locked in right now.”

Okudah appeared in nine games with six starts as a rookie in 2020. He recorded an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and four tackles for loss.