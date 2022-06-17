Lions wrap up draft class by signing Josh Paschal

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have officially wrapped up their 2022 draft class.

Detroit announced on Friday that the club has signed second-round pick Josh Paschal.

Paschal, a defensive end, was this year’s 46th overall pick out of Kentucky. He registered 13.0 sacks with 35.5 tackles for loss for the program, including 5.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss as a senior in 2021. Paschal was a first-team All-SEC honoree in his last collegiate season.

The Lions have now signed all eight of their draft selections, including No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams.