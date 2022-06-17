Report: MRI on Denzel Ward’s foot offers good news

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward injured his left foot during Thursday’s final minicamp practice. He underwent X-rays and an MRI, and the results offered good news.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Ward has no structural damage in his foot and is expected to be ready to participate in the first training camp practice July 27.

Ward left the final offseason practice before it was over after feeling pain in his foot, giving the Browns a brief scare.

Ward became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in April when he signed a five-year extension worth $100.5 million.

The Browns already were missing cornerback Greedy Williams in Thursday’s practice. Williams was nursing a sprained ankle, per Cabot.

Third-round selection Martin Emerson got the bulk of the first-team reps opposite Greg Newsome II after Ward left the field. A.J. Green also saw additional reps.

Williams also should be good to go for training camp, according to Cabot.