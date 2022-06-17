NFL fines Lovie Smith $50,000 for prohibited drills at offseason practice

The NFL is continuing to crack down on coaches who don’t follow the rules requiring offseason practices to be non-contact.

The latest coach to get busted is Texans head coach Lovie Smith, who was fined $50,000 after a finding that he had his offensive and defensive linemen doing prohibited one-on-one drills, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Smith is in his first season as head coach of the Texans, but it’s his third head-coaching stop in the NFL, and he also has many years as an assistant coach under his belt, so he certainly is well aware that contact isn’t allowed during the offseason.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Bears coach Matt Eberflus have also been busted for violating the contact rules this month.

