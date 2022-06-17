Patriots signing Darryl Williams

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 17, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots
The Patriots are adding some depth to their offensive line.

New England is signing center Darryl Williams, his agency Elite Loyalty Sports confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Williams signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State last year. While he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he later re-signed with the team’s practice squad.

Williams did not appear in a game last year. The Chiefs cut Williams earlier this week.

The Patriots have only starter David Andrews listed as a center on their roster.

5 responses to “Patriots signing Darryl Williams

  2. Belichick has been reduced to picking through other teams discards. When you can’t draft, you become desperate.

  5. I think this is an underrated signing. Chiefs have one of the best centers in FB. They didn’t need him. He has played both C and LT. He was a team captain in college, which the Pats love. Anyone happy with Ferentz, Cajust or Herron as backups are delusional.

