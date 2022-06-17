Patriots signing Darryl Williams

Getty Images

The Patriots are adding some depth to their offensive line.

New England is signing center Darryl Williams, his agency Elite Loyalty Sports confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Williams signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State last year. While he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he later re-signed with the team’s practice squad.

Williams did not appear in a game last year. The Chiefs cut Williams earlier this week.

The Patriots have only starter David Andrews listed as a center on their roster.