Ravens hopeful J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Ronnie Stanley will be ready for Week 1

Getty Images

Injuries were a dominant theme for the Ravens during the 2021 season and some of the players who missed significant amounts of time are still waiting to make a full return to football activities.

That group includes running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Dobbins and Edwards both tore their ACLs last summer while Stanley was lost to an ankle injury after playing in the opening game of the season.

On Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh said he’s hopeful that all three players are going to be ready to play in Week 1. He also said that he thinks all of them have a chance to be on the field in training camp.

Stanley was limited to six games in 2020 because of his ankle, which wasn’t fully recovered when he returned to action last year. Harbaugh said Stanley’s ankle “is looking great” and that the team is looking forward to having him back on the offensive line.

“I expect him to play like Ronnie Stanley,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s really motivated to do it. Just talked to him again today. He’s chomping at the bit to get back. If he plays like Ronnie Stanley, and even better, than the significance is almost immeasurable. And that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Players returning from injuries aren’t counted as part of a team’s offseason moves, but some of the Ravens’ most significant additions will be the players who were unavailable last season. If this trio and the rest of the team’s missing pieces from last year can stay healthy, the Ravens should be a more difficult group for opponents to handle this time around.