Ravens sign Steven Means

June 17, 2022
The Ravens have filled the roster spot they opened by releasing defensive lineman Derek Wolfe with an injury settlement this week.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Steven Means to their 90-man roster on Friday. Means, who played one game for Baltimore in 2014, tried out for the team at this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Means spent the last three seasons with the Falcons and entered the NFL as a Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2013. He has also played for the Eagles.

Means had 43 tackles and a fumble recovery while starting 14 games last season. He has 107 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles over the course of his career.

