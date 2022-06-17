Ron Rivera fined 100K, Commanders lose two 2023 OTAs for excessive practice contact

Getty Images

There was a bit too much activity at Commanders practice this offseason and it’s led to penalties for head coach Ron Rivera and the team.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Rivera has been fined $100,000 because of excessive contact in practice drills this offseason. If the size of that fine sounds familiar, it’s likely because that’s the same amount Rivera fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio for a tweet calling the January 6 attack on the Capitol a “dust-up.”

The team has also been stripped of two OTA practices next offseason.

Rivera and the team have company when it comes to these penalties. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was fined and the Cowboys were stripped of a future OTA practice this week for similar violations.