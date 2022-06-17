Ron Rivera on Chase Young: At the end of the day, we can’t force anything

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said it’s “more than likely” defensive end Chase Young would start training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

But even with that, the Commanders are going to be cautious in staging Young’s return.

As Rivera put it at the end of minicamp on Thursday, the team doesn’t want to put Young in a bad spot by rushing him back to the lineup in part because he’s so important to the team’s long-term future.

“At the end of the day, we can’t force anything,” Rivera said in his press conference. “It’s about when the player’s ready to roll and we’ll go because he is valuable to us. You don’t want to force that situation and all of a sudden you don’t have a healthy player and something bad happens.

“So, again, we’re going to do it right. We’re going to prepare him. In the meantime, that just means other guys are getting opportunities and have got to step up and play some good football.”

Young was the AP defensive rookie of the year in 2020 when he recorded 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. In 2021, Young had 1.5 sacks, three TFLs, four QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles in nine games.