Russell Wilson: City of Denver wants to win, knows how to win

The Colorado Avalanche have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Avalanche win Lord Stanley’s Cup, they will join the Broncos with three championships.

The Broncos were the city’s last championship team, winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

The city’s NFL team has hope again now that it has Russell Wilson at quarterback. Wilson has hope now that he’s in a city he feels is a city of champions.

“It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said Friday at his football camp, via video from Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”

Wilson led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and 2014, but Seattle went only 3-5 in the postseason with Wilson after that. That was part of his frustration with the organization and led the Seahawks to trade him to Denver this offseason.

Wilson seems to have found a home.