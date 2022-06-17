Wyatt Teller: Deshaun Watson is “perfect” for Browns offense

Getty Images

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has continually been impressing his new teammates with his on-the-field prowess.

He’s received praise from plenty of Cleveland’s players, including from right guard Wyatt Teller this week.

“Have you seen him? He’s long, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s smart, when I say athletic freak, he’s going to be slinging that ball with ease,” Teller said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “He’s running, he’s got an arm, he’s smart, he’s got fast feet, it’s all got to just start coming together.”

One of Watson’s positional strengths is his ability to keep plays alive with his legs, which is something Teller thinks fits right in with what the Browns have done under head coach Kevin Stefanski. He pointed to how former starter Baker Mayfield would throw on the run and excel at moving the pocket.

“We’ve always had a marriage of run and pass,” Teller said. “It’s been our success. It’s been our scheme. Deshaun is perfect for that.”

But that all depends on Watson’s availability — which is certainly in question for at least the beginning of the 2022 season. Watson is currently facing 26 civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and misconduct during massage therapy sessions and could be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.