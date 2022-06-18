Devon Allen keeps winning 110 meter hurdles races

Getty Images

Whether Eagles receiver Devon Allen becomes a successful NFL player remains to be seen. He continues to be a successful track performer.

Allen racked up another victory on the Diamond League circuit in Paris, with a 13.16-second run in the 110-meter hurdles in Paris.

Six days ago, Allen ran the third fasted 110-meter hurdles race in history, posting a time of 12.84 seconds.

Allen, 27, last played football in 2016, at Oregon. He signed with the Eagles in April.

For some of the older folks in the crowd, the intersection between football and the 110-meter hurdles will conjure memories of Renaldo Nehemiah, who joined the 49ers in 1982. He did not play college football.

Nehemiah set multiple world records in the 110-meter hurdles during his track career, from 13.16 seconds to 13 flat to 12.93. He spent three seasons with San Francisco.