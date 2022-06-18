JuJu Smith-Schuster: Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look pass, and I was just like, “Wow”

Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster knew before he signed with the Chiefs what kind of spectacular things quarterback Patrick Mahomes could do. But being a receiver on Mahomes’ team is a different experience.

Smith-Schuster said after completing his first offseason program as a Chiefs wide receiver that Mahomes does things on the practice field that make his jaw drop.

“He did the no-look pass today, and I was just like, ‘Wow.’ He even got me, and I was just on the sideline,” said Smith-Schuster. “That’s Patrick for you. That’s what I have to expect.”

Smith-Schuster said Mahomes threw him a no-look pass at the 2018 Pro Bowl that he has always remembered. Now he’s going to see those famous no-look passes regularly. But no matter how many times Mahomes does it, it’s hard to react with anything other than “Wow.”