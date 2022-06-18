JuJu Smith-Schuster: Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look pass, and I was just like, “Wow”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 18, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT
JuJu Smith-Schuster knew before he signed with the Chiefs what kind of spectacular things quarterback Patrick Mahomes could do. But being a receiver on Mahomes’ team is a different experience.

Smith-Schuster said after completing his first offseason program as a Chiefs wide receiver that Mahomes does things on the practice field that make his jaw drop.

He did the no-look pass today, and I was just like, ‘Wow.’ He even got me, and I was just on the sideline,” said Smith-Schuster. “That’s Patrick for you. That’s what I have to expect.”

Smith-Schuster said Mahomes threw him a no-look pass at the 2018 Pro Bowl that he has always remembered. Now he’s going to see those famous no-look passes regularly. But no matter how many times Mahomes does it, it’s hard to react with anything other than “Wow.”

  1. Stafford and Rodgers been doing them for years but they don’t like right so no one cares

  3. I don’t get the jabs above – because a QB has already done a no look pass in the past, a WR can’t be impressed when it happens to him at a later date?

  5. Brett Favre used to do it as well. I recall Madden making a big deal of it back then.

  7. Sam Darnold is also a master of the no-look pass. And he has an extremely high completion rate on his. Just to the wrong jersey color.

