Browns reportedly are exploring sites for a new stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Getty Images

The last time the Browns wanted a new stadium, it didn’t end well. The Browns reportedly want a new stadium.

A report from neo-trans.blog that was picked up by the News-Herald indicates that the franchise that returned to the NFL in 1999 with a new stadium may want another new stadium.

The question, as it often is with existing stadiums, is whether to renovate or replace. The Browns, per the report, are looking at local locations for a new venue.

Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste told neo-trans.blog that it is “a little too far out in front of the story.” As noted by Jeff Schudel of the News-Herald, co-owner Dee Haslam raised the possibility of a new stadium in 2018.

“The main thing is to start the conversation, at some point,” Dee Haslam said at the time. “I don’t know that we’re ready to start the conversation, but we are ready to get all the information we can about what’s possible. So I think it’s really important to find out what’s possible.”

The team’s lease at the current stadium runs through 2028. Which means there’s time to figure things out.

A new stadium would quite possibly include a dome or a retractable roof. This would allow it to be used for other events, especially in the colder months.

Like every other stadium project, the taxpayer contribution will become a major factor. The last time around, a lack of public funding resulted in the Browns becoming the Ravens. While it’s way too early to contemplate the Browns leaving Cleveland again, it’s not too early to realize that, when it’s time for a new stadium, the Haslams definitely won’t want to pay for it by themselves.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Browns reportedly are exploring sites for a new stadium

  1. Hmmmm, the stadium opened in 1999. They now join the Redskins, Bills, Panthers, and others seeking a new stadium. Most of the existing venues are just over 20 years old. Apparently 20 years is the new lifespan of an NFL stadium. If the owners think the public doesn’t know about their new game plan, they’re about to get a rude awakening.

  4. The Bills new stadium is a done deal.
    And by the time it’s finished, the existing one will be over 50 years old.

  5. Get a new stadium, but don’t change that location. It’s right on the water, close to the flats and the warehouse district and right next to the Rock and Roll HOF. One of the coolest locations around.

  6. The Browns do not deserve a new stadium with all the dumb things they have done in the past few years

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.