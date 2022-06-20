2023 draft prospect Christian Mahogany likely to miss season with torn ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on June 20, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT
Boston College guard Christian Mahogany was a notable name on 2023 draft boards, but it looks like his ascent to the NFL may have to wait a year.

Mahogany, who was ranked as the No. 2 guard in next year’s draft class by Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, tore his ACL while working out on his own recently. He told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com that he is likely to miss the season and that he now expects to return to school in 2023 in order to rebuild his stock.

“I think I’m probably going to come back because it’s hard [after an injury],” Mahogany said. “I’m going to leave no doubt on my college career. Especially after an injury like this, I’m going to prove that I can still do it.”

Mahogany started for Boston College the last two seasons and played alongside Chargers first-round pick Zion Johnson. Texas A&M’s Layden Robinson is currently the No. 1 guard on Kiper’s board.

1 responses to “2023 draft prospect Christian Mahogany likely to miss season with torn ACL

  1. I wish him well. He should still get his shot at the NFL and on the bright side he can actually start preparing for that now.

    But get that degree while your there, it won’t hurt. And at least he won’t have to pay millions in student debt like it appears so many other people have to.

