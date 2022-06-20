Carlton Davis: Jaelon Darden can be a playmaker for us

Getty Images

The Buccaneers know what the top of their receiving depth chart will look like once Chris Godwin is back from a torn ACL, but there are a number of wideouts that will be looking for roles on lower rungs once training camp gets underway.

2021 fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden is on that list. Darden was mostly used as a returner during his nine regular season and two playoff appearances as a rookie, but he caught Tom Brady‘s eye on offense during minicamp and cornerback Carlton Davis sees the potential for Darden to make a bigger contribution this time around.

“I’m really proud of him, and that’s another young guy that I want to help develop because he has a lot of potential,” Davis said, via Greg McKenna of the Tampa Bay Times. “He can be a really good playmaker for us and compete for that receiver spot among this talented receiver group.”

Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson and others will be Darden’s competition this summer. The return skills should help his bid for a roster spot, but a fuller plate will be Darden’s goal this time around.