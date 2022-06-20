House Oversight Committee chides Daniel Snyder for being “afraid” to testify

If Daniel Snyder indeed reconsidered his decision to not testify before the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee on Wednesday, he ended up making the same decision as before. Chances are he spent no time reconsidering his position at all.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Snyder’s lawyer has sent a letter to the Committee regarding Friday’s request that Snyder reconsider his decision not to testify and instead make himself available. A Committee spokesperson had this to say in response: “His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL.”

The fact that there is something to hide has been obvious since last July 1, when the NFL hid all facts developed during a 10-month investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson, instead trotting out a ridiculous argument that, because some current or former employees wanted anonymity, everything about the investigation should be kept secret.

Once the Jon Gruden emails became public, it became untenable for him to remain the coach of the Raiders. If/when specific facts harvested or recommendations crafted by Wilkinson became public, it quite possibly would become untenable for Snyder to remain the owner of the Commanders. That’s why, in my opinion, everything has been hidden.

From Snyder’s perspective, the consequences of not appearing to testify are better for him than the consequences of actually showing up. Even without Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell will be appearing and testifying. It will be interesting to see whether the various Committee members are able to drill down to the truth, and to break through the disingenuous defense that Big Shield has used to protect Snyder and, in turn, to ensure that other owners won’t have to worry about a complaint from a disgruntled employee spiraling into a no-stones-unturned audit of the business that could force that owner to sell, too.

24 responses to “House Oversight Committee chides Daniel Snyder for being “afraid” to testify

  1. These members of congress are in for a unique moment. The moment they meet someone more corrupt than they are.

  3. Danny responded by saying: “Shut up, lower the price of gas, and give me money for a new football stadium. Do your job.”

  4. “to ensure that other owners won’t have to worry about a complaint from a disgruntled employee spiraling into a no-stones-unturned audit of the business that could force that owner to sell”

    Mark Davis looks left and right.

  5. I’m shocked! Our Congress, specifically the House, playing name games and acting childish. Term Limits! It’s the only thing that might save this country.

  6. This shows that Congress is afraid that if Snyder doesn’t show,they may have to move on and do some actual work…

  7. I’d rather hear Congress testify on how they become millionaires on a public service salary.

  8. It would be dumb of Dan to take that bait. Smart of him to stay as far as possible away from the political goons.

  9. I don’t like Snyder, but I don’t blame him. He’s got nothing to gain, and a lot to lose, by agreeing to voluntarily come down and participate in the congressional grandstanding/ fishing expedition. I hope that there’s a case that can be made that will get him removed from the league, but it’s not his job to help them make the case for them.

  10. I think it’s more the fact Snyder doesn’t want to be in the same room with with such people nobody in their right might would trust.

  11. why does it make it seem like this Committee has an agenda, Snyder – like or hate him – is a smart man, living in an incredibly unfair world. There is an agenda here, I think he knows he won’t get a fair shake

  12. HA. THe majority of House members are weak people who lie to get elected and then work only for themselves and not for the people they are elected to serve. THey further lie out of fear of losing their cushy positions, and they are calling Mr. Snyder afraid?

  16. I question that Snyder is more corrupt than the Dems. Everything that comes out of Biden’s mouth is a lie; hmmm well I guess that applies to Snyder also. Can Snyder stop a bike without falling?

  17. Have you seen our government recently?

    I’m not defending Snyder, but I wouldn’t want to be involved in any capacity with them. Corrupt people who continue to punish Americans instead of work for them.

  18. I don’t like Snyder, but don’t blame him in this instance. There is no upside for him. Hearings are often forums for speech making and grandstanding rather than fact finding.

    Let Goodell play the Pinata and keep any defense or arguments for situations where he has some control.

  20. It will be interesting to see whether the various Committee members are able to drill down to the truth
    ++++++
    You sure about that?

  22. I wouldn’t ever speak to congress, politicians who make sure to have their chairs sitting up much higher than the people they’re grilling so they look powerful and above everyone. Never.

  24. You have to laugh when congress says these words with their track record. No matter which side you are on toward Snider I say good for him on this one.

