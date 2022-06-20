Jamal Agnew right on track in his return from hip injury

Getty Images

Jaguars returner Jamal Agnew‘s first season with the team ended after 10 games because of a hip injury. He didn’t dislocate the hip but did damage ligaments.

Agnew, 27, received clearance to return to football activities before the offseason program ended.

“I’m pretty much right on track, way ahead of time,” Agnew said last week, via John Oehser of the team website.

Before he went on injured reserve, Agnew had a 109-yard return of a missed field goal against the Cardinals and a 101-yard kickoff return against the Broncos. But Agnew was a bigger part of the offense than anticipated with a 66-yard touchdown run against the Colts, the Jaguars’ longest running play of the season, and 24 receptions for 229 yards.

He played a career-high 260 offensive snaps and 99 on special teams.

“He gave us a lot of explosive plays last year, gave us a burst,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “He was great. He made a lot more plays on offense than we all probably would’ve seen going into the season just because he’s mostly a special teams guy. But having that extra guy that you can plug in at receiver, in the slot, whatever you need for speed, it just helps a lot. It gives you an extra element.”

Agnew has had no setbacks in his return, he said, and he felt no anxiety despite hip injuries being rarer than some other injuries in the NFL. Agnew calls himself a “glass half-full person.”

“I wasn’t too nervous,” Agnew said. “I feel like God always has a plan and things happen for a reason. It was just a matter or staying positive. No one wants to be out for the season. Obviously, you’re going to have bad thoughts, negative thoughts, but it was just a matter of staying positive and drowning those negative thoughts out with positivity.”