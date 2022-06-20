Matt Rhule: There’s no timetable for Matt Corral

Getty Images

Sam Darnold may or may not start for the Panthers this season, but if he’s not the starting quarterback, the job isn’t likely to belong to Matt Corral.

The Panthers, who still seem the likely landing spot for Baker Mayfield, drafted Corral with the 94th overall selection as a developmental quarterback. Their plan hasn’t changed after an offseason with him.

“He has a good spirit, a good demeanor about him when he walks in the building, and I think he understands there’s no timetable for him,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “There’s no, ‘Hey, you’re sitting a year,’ or ‘Hey, you’re playing the first game.’ There’s, ‘Your job’s to get ready and the opportunity will come when it comes, and you have to be ready for it.’

“I think he has that sense of urgency when he works. I respect the way he works. But he has a lot to learn. A lot to learn.”

Corral said his mindset is to be the starter, which is the right mindset but something not likely to happen, at least to start the season. Corral will sit and learn. The only question is: Who will he sit behind?