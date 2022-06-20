Ndamukong Suh wants to keep playing

Posted by Charean Williams on June 20, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 12 Bills at Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers signing of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on June 1 signaled the end of the line for Ndamukong Suh in Tampa. Indeed, that was Suh’s impression when he saw the news.

“It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” Suh said on ESPN on Monday, via Adam Schefter.

Suh, 35, made clear he hopes to continue playing.

Suh signed one-year deals with the Bucs on May 21, 2019, March 25, 2020, and March 24, 2021. The deals were for $9.25 million, $8 million and $9 million respectively. He should draw plenty of interest before training camps open, depending on his asking price.

The second overall selection in the 2010 draft also has played for the Lions, Dolphins and Rams.

He appeared in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams, and he won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs and has played 191 of a possible 193 career games, starting all 191. His two missed games were in his second season of 2011.

Suh’s last Pro Bowl came in 2016.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Ndamukong Suh wants to keep playing

  2. for some team that thinks it’s a run stuffer away from competing he might be a nice fit. Not so sure about the money though.

  4. The guy had a great career that should end in the HOF. People love to hate him but I would love to have had him for his prime with the Packers. He is a DL, he isn’t suppose to be nice.

  8. Steelers are a run stuffer away from an elite, maybe the elite, defense in the NFL. They have cap space. They should sign him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.