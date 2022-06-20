Rashod Bateman “excited” to become Ravens top receiver

USA TODAY Sports

When the Ravens traded receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals on draft night, they inherently elevated Rashod Bateman to be their No. 1 receiver.

Bateman was Baltimore’s top draft choice in 2021, as the club selected him with the 27th overall pick. Though Bateman dealt with a groin injury that kept him out of the early portion of the season, he still finished third on the team with 46 catches and 515 yards. He also had one receiving touchdown in 12 games with four starts.

During the team’s mandatory minicamp last week, Bateman said he’s ready to be No. 1.

“That’s the role that I’ve always wanted to be in,” Bateman said, via Matt Cohen of the Baltimore Sun. “I’m excited to take that role.”

Bateman noted he’s not the most vocal, but still finds other ways to lead.

“Hopefully I can show that by the way I work, by being the first one here every day,” Bateman said.

Brown’s production won’t be easy to replicate, as he finished last season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. But with tight end Mark Andrews still on the club, Bateman has a chance to become one of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s top two targets for 2022.