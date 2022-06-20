Sean McDermott no longer sleeps in his office, tries to find better balance

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was once among the many NFL coaches who put in such long hours that they slept in their offices. McDermott says he’s now finding that a more balanced life is a better approach.

McDermott said before last week’s minicamp that he was looking forward to time off so he could be with his wife and three kids.

“After a few days this week, we’re going to unplug a little bit to get away, speaking of balance, and enjoy a little bit of what life has to offer,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “I think that perspective is good. And then we fire back up at the end of July, and we get this thing cranked up all the way here.”

McDermott and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier were assistant coaches together with the Eagles early in their careers and are heading into their sixth season together in Buffalo. Frazier sees the changes in McDermott.

“That’s a sign of growth, compared to a young Sean McDermott,” Frazier said. “He’s put a priority on family and spending time with our family, even though we spend a lot of hours here. A lot of hours. But he’s not one of those guys who will sleep at the office anymore, that’s way behind him.”

Every NFL coach works long hours, but there seems to have been something of a pushback in recent years against insanely long hours, as more coaches are finding that working longer doesn’t necessarily translate to coaching better.