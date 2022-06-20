Todd Downing: Ryan Tannehill has done a nice job helping the new guys

USA TODAY Sports

With the Titans implementing two new players at the top of their receiving corps, the team has relied on quarterback Ryan Tannehill to help make the transition happen efficiently and effectively.

According to offensive coordinator Todd Downing, Tannehill has done that successfully.

“I think [he’s had] a great offseason,” Downing said at the end of the offseason program, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I think he’s done a nice job stepping into that leadership role. He’s always been the leader of this offense, but certainly having a little bit louder voice and making sure he’s getting what he’s looking for in certain route concepts and things like that.

“I think he’s done a nice job helping the new guys transition into their new roles and understanding where they fit in the big picture. So, Ryan has been doing a nice job. We’re lucky to have him.”

With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones out, first-round pick Treylon Burks and veteran Robert Woods are in. Woods is still coming off a torn ACL suffered last November, but signs have pointed to him being fully available at some point before the regular season begins.

Since taking over as the Titans starter midway through the 2019 season, Tannehill has compiled a 30-13 record. Last year, he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 270 yards and seven TDs.