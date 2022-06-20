Trae Waynes: In my head, I’m done playing

Getty Images

Cornerback Trae Waynes has not signed with a team for the 2022 season and it doesn’t sound like that’s going to change.

During an appearance on the Geary & Stein Sports Show, Waynes was asked about his plans for the 2022 season. The 11th overall pick of the 2015 draft didn’t say there was no chance that he’d play again, but he said that he considers himself to be retired.

“I mean it’s open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said. “Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done. I’m not officially doing it, I’d say, just because I don’t do that shit. I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

Waynes was drafted by the Vikings and spent five seasons playing for the team before signing with the Bengals in 2020. He missed that year with a pectoral injury and only played five games last year because of a hamstring injury. He was released by the Bengals earlier this year.

Waynes said he “almost went to Philly” to play for former Vikings assistant and current Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after being cut, but didn’t because he felt “ready to be done.” Waynes said he always wanted to walk away on his own terms and that “all the stuff happening with these former players, it kind of makes you nervous” about the life he’d be able to have outside of football if he kept playing.

Waynes had 259 tackles, seven interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 74 regular season games. He also had 12 tackles and an interception in five playoff games with Minnesota.