Bears announce 11 open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Bears have announced the schedule for their first training camp under head coach Matt Eberflus and fans will have 11 chances to watch the team practice this summer.

The first of those open sessions will take place on July 28 at 10 a.m. The other 10 practices will get underway at the same time and all of them will take place at the team’s Halas Hall facility in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Practices on July 29 and 30 will also be open to the public. The remaining open practices will take place on August 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 20.

“We’re excited to welcome Bears fans back to Halas Hall for Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “This is a critical time of year in our preparation for the season, but it also offers unique access for our fanbase. No other club event, including game days, provides the proximity our fans will have to players and coaches as they train.”

In addition to the 11 open practices at Halas Hall, the team will also be holding a family event at Soldier Field on August 9. Further information about that session will be released at a later date.